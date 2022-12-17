LIV Golf’s Chief Operating Officer left after season finale

Only a year into the job, the Chief Operating Officer for LIV Golf has left his position.

Atul Khosla was hired by LIV Golf in December 2021 from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL team, where he held the title of chief corporate development and brand officer.

LIV Golf confirmed that Khosla left his position soon after the Inaugural season ended in late October.

Khosla was also chief operating officer for the Chicago Fire soccer club in the MLS and also worked for General Electric and NBC Sports.

In his role at LIV Golf, he reported to CEO and commissioner Greg Norman.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button