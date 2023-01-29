LIV Golf’s c-suite continues to transform in advance of the second season

Greg Norman was given more power last week when LIV Golf announced that Majed Al Sourer was leaving his role as managing director. And the change is not insignificant.

While Norman’s role—despite cries from those outside the organization to be removed—has been strengthened, he will no longer report directly to Al Sourer, whose duties were widespread, including being heavily involved in the recruitment of players.

