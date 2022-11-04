LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson Says He Received Appearance Fees on the PGA Tour

On Tuesday, Bubba Watson told ESPN that he received appearance fees for showing up at PGA Tour events, a practice that is technically prohibited by the PGA Tour’s regulations. The two-time Masters Champion spoke in response to LIV Golf critics, who often cite guaranteed money as diminishing the Saudi-backed league’s competitiveness.

“It makes me laugh because on the PGA Tour, I got paid behind closed doors to show up at tournaments, many tournaments,” Watson told ESPN. “And if Bubba Watson’s not the best, that means the best were getting paid better than me and more than me.”

