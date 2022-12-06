LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka Guaranteed To Fall Out Of World’s Top 50

Brooks Koepka will end 2002 outside the world’s top 50 for the first time since 2014.

The LIV Golf player is guaranteed his Fate following Pole Adrian Meronk’s win in last week’s Australian Open. Koepka is currently World No.48, having seen his ranking plummet from a respectable World No.19 when he first teed it up in LIV Golf’s Portland, Oregon tournament in June. However, since then, he has played in just one ranking event – July’s Open at St Andrews, where he missed the cut.

