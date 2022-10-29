LIV Golf’s 2023 goals include building revenue with Franchises

DORAL, Fla. – As LIV Golf concludes its first season with a team event outside of Miami, executives outlined several goals for 2023 during a briefing with reporters at Trump Doral.

The goals included exposure through network television deals, both domestic and international; bringing on corporate sponsorships; and developing its team model. Executives hope the team model will eventually lead to Franchises being sold, producing a significant revenue stream and a way of getting a return on an investment that is expected to push near $2 billion by the end of 2023.

