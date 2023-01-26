LIV Golfers Barred From Exclusive Pro-Am Featuring Many Top Pros

Seminole, a highly exclusive country club in Juno Beach, Fla. has taken a stance on the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

The club hosts an annual Pro-Member event that typically attracts a large contingent of the world’s top players, but many of them won’t be in attendance this year. According to Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch, Seminole’s president, Jimmy Dunne, will not welcome LIV Golf members to play.

“We are doing what we have always done. PGA Tour players get the first priority. This event has always been supported by the PGA Tour. We try to make this a special and unique day for Tour players,” Dunne told Golfweek.

