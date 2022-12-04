LIV Golfer Hits Back At Justin Thomas After Comments On OWGR

PGA Tour’s Justin Thomas and LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson (opens in new tab) have been at Loggerheads in a heated discussion that took place on Twitter regarding points issued by the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

The debate arrived on the back of a tweet by @flushingitgolf, who questioned the fairness of the new system issued by the OWGR, that will see the current player in last place at the Hero World Challenge pick up 2.0886 points, the equivalent of a third -place finish in the Indonesian Masters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button