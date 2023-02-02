LIV Golf ‘Would Dominate’ PGA Tour In Ryder Cup Style Match – Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson makes his first start of the year this week in Saudi Arabia and the controversial six-time Major Winner appears to be having some fun on social media.

Lefty has been very active replying to Tweets, in particular one where popular fan account ‘Flushing It’ Suggested a LIV vs PGA Tour Ryder Cup style match with Mickelson and Tiger Woods as the captains.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button