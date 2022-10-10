LIV Golf wants Official World Golf Ranking status: What’s the criteria, why is it important?

Fifty LIV Golfers signed a letter sent to the chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking on Tuesday, requesting the Breakaway tour receive world ranking points for its events.

The letter, signed by Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, among others, argued the exclusion of LIV players “undermines the historical value of OWGR.”

“Some 23 Tours are integrated into the OWGR universe, and LIV has earned its place among them,” the Golfers wrote to Peter Dawson, OWGR chairman. “Four LIV Golfers have held the (No. 1) position on the OWGR, and one is currently (No. 2). LIV’s roster includes 21 of the last 51 winners of the four majors. The level of competition at the average LIV event is at least equal to that at the average PGA Tour event.”

LIV Golf applied for admission to the OWGR in mid-July, but its tournaments do not currently receive ranking points. The controversial tour has three more events in 2022, next convening in Bangkok from Oct. 7-9.

Why does the OWGR matter, could LIV be included and what happens if it isn’t? Answering those questions:

What’s the criteria for a league to get ranking points?

First off, the OWGR essentially presents a picture representing a two-year “rolling” (104-week) period. Ranking points for each event are derived from each tournament’s total field rating.