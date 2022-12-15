LIV Golf Tour to host tournament at The Greenbrier’s Old White Course in August

After a three-year hiatus, professional golf will return to the Old White Course at The Greenbrier Resort next August. The LIV Golf Tour confirmed Wednesday that the second-year circuit will host tournaments in Tucson, Ariz., Tulsa, Okla., and in White Sulfur Springs. The tournament will be played August 4-6.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the LIV Golf League and looking forward to seeing the game’s best players return to the Old White Course,” said Greenbrier President Jill Justice. “For more than a century, The Greenbrier has been at the Forefront of golf in America, and LIV will provide another exciting chapter to the incomparable Legacy of the sport at America’s Resort.”

As recently as Friday, Gov. Jim Justice hinted that an announcement about the new event was imminent.

The Greenbrier Hosted PGA Tour events from 2010-2015 and from 2017-2019. The 2016 event was canceled by flood waters that swept through the Greenbrier Valley and caused extensive damage to The Old White course.

The PGA Tour moved the 2019 event to its Fall Series in September, and the contract with the Greenbrier was not renewed following that year. Previous tournaments were hosted in July and August.

Kevin Na (2018) and Joaquin Niemann (2019) are LIV Golf members to win the PGA Tour event at the Greenbrier.

LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman visited The Old White in August.

“LIV Golf’s expansion to new US markets adds to the growing excitement for the league launch in 2023,” said Norman. “More fans across the country and around the globe will experience the LIV Golf energy and innovative competition that has reinvigorated the sport, and these Championship courses will contribute to the transformative season ahead for players, fans and the game of golf.”

Several of the world’s elite Golfers have joined LIV Golf over the last six months. The tour features lucrative purses that are backed by the Public Investment Fund, the Sovereign Wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. Each event features a unique, 54-hole format with shotgun starts. There is no cut at any event, guaranteeing all players in the field will receive prize money. Team events are also part of the format.

Bryson Dechambeau, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III and Bubba Watson are among the LIV Golf members to previously compete at the Greenbrier PGA Tour events.

Seven tournament dates are confirmed for the 2023 LIV Golf schedule, with the Greenbrier event currently the latest on the calendar.

Recently, the WVGA West Virginia Amateur has been hosted at The Old White during the first week of August.