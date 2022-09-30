LIV golf tour might be ending one of its problems with a television deal

Chances are the only people who give much thought about the LPGA having to pay for television time are hard-core LPGA supporters who want television networks to pay the LPGA for broadcast rights.

Most fans just turn on the television set and watch the women play, not giving a thought to the fact that they are watching a time buying event. It is up to the LPGA to make money from commercials they sell and sponsors they find. That’s not true of all LPGA events and the number of time Buys gets a little smaller every year, but that is how the LPGA has been seen on television for years and years.

Which brings us to the story that the LIV tour, the Rival Saudi Arabian-backed tour that is battling the PGA Tour is apparently ready to strike a deal to buy time on Fox Sports 1 to show LIV events.

