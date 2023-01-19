LIV Golf, The CW Network agree to multi-year broadcast streaming deal

After a year of its product being streamed on YouTube and its own website, LIV Golf has found a television home.

The CW Network, the nation’s fifth-largest broadcast network, has partnered with LIV on a multi-year broadcast deal. The CW Network will start by airing the league’s 14 events in 2023, starting next month at Mayakoba in Mexico. Those events will also be streamed on the CW app.

The CW, with 220 Affiliates Nationwide including WTVX 34 in West Palm Beach, is part of the Nextar Media Group. It is known for its teen dramas and superhero shows. LIV will become its first sports property.

Greg Norman, CEO & Commissioner of LIV Golf, said in a release that “this is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights.

