With the news last week that LIV Golf is close to a time-buy agreement on FS1, a deal which the tour has denied, next steps are for the Saudi-backed golf property to convince Advertisers that buying airtime and sponsorship rights isn’t the marketing equivalent of drinking hemlock. Any American advertiser or sponsor demonstrating support for the Saudi-backed tour risks alienating the rest of the golf industry.

As a career journalist, we’re generally not kindly disposed toward regimes which dismember our fourth-estate brethren. Still, we thought it would be instructive to ask some leading industry Advisers how they would Counsel a brand client with an urge to Sponsor LIV.

That would entail risk, and marketers are generally a timid lot.

“There’s probably no legal exposure, but there is obviously reputational exposure; that’s what drives the price down and makes golf more affordable,” he said Matt Pacea partner at Rimon Law, and a former executive of Major League Lacrosse.

Any agency worth its retainer would tell you to prioritize objectives LONG before settling on a property or platform. Still, as has long been the case, we continue to see sponsorships purchased without the aid of professional advice. Normally, that means that if and when an agency or consultant is retained, the first thing they learn is how much the brand overpaid for the wrong rights.

“We’d ask the same question about any property,” they said Justin Zambutosenior vice president of sponsorships and partnerships at 160over90. “What are your objectives and what would success look like?” If they are really sold on LIV, Is there an actual organic fit?”

The next big step for LIV Golf is to get potential US sponsors to see past geopolitical obstacles and sign on.Getty images

If you ignore the politics, which is difficult, considering there are Factions who still blame the Saudis for 9/11, any potential Sponsor looking to build an experiential presence on the tour might worry about the capabilities of LIV, or any new property, when it comes to staging events.

For brand marketers, it’s about weighing the benefits and political baggage of associating with a disrupter brand like LIV versus the reduced costs and reach. The only risk brands that have traditionally sponsored golf are interested in is demonstrating that they are averse to it.

“Very few brands will go headlong into a partnership with sensitive geopolitical issues,” he said Matt ManningCEO at MKTG and global president of Dentsu Sports Internationalwith clients including longtime PGA Tour Sponsor FedEx. “I get the Spotlight on this, but globally there are sports-industry deals being done all the time with nations that have questionable human rights backgrounds. So it fits for a brand without much awareness and an appetite for risk. That might mean a crypto brand you haven’t heard of yet.”

Momentum Chairman and CEO Chris Weil sees potential commercial success for LIV offshore, given that Aramcothe Saudi Petrochemical giant, is one of Formula One’s biggest sponsors, and it also sponsors six LPGA European tourneys with little, if any, pushback.

“Clients are asking about it, but in the US, it’s too hot to touch right now,” said Weil. “From a property perspective, my question is: Will they be able to attract brands other than the luxury cars and insurance brands you’d expect?”

Even with the majority of agency types holding LIV Golf at arm’s length, most credited it with effecting change at the PGA Tour.

“As a disrupter, they are forcing the PGA to innovate, which is necessary, since most all TV sports are up except for golf,” said Weil.

From a global property perspective, Manning called the LIV/PGA Tour spat “a carbon copy of India’s top Cricket league,” which had its own squabbles over players and money. “Eventually, it forced changes. They aren’t talking now, but as well-funded as it is, LIV isn’t going away.”

“If your brand has a competitor that’s a PGA Tour official [sponsor]then it could be a smart move,” he said Rick Joneswho heads marketing consultancy FishBait Solutions. “If you have long-term aspirations of wanting to be engaged with the PGA Tour, it’s a death wish.”

The notion that an affiliation means that sponsors would be ostracized by the rest of the golf business is widespread. So, which brands will take that risk?

“Generally, I would tell any brand no,” he said Scott Seymoursenior vice president and managing director of golf at Octagon. “I could see an opportunity for brands that maybe aren’t mainstream, or those doing direct business with the Saudis. They would need to have their eyes wide open and know what they are walking into.”

Beyond the political and moral implications of doing business with LIV, there are a raft of commercial complexities.

“If your brand is marketing to women, LIV just isn’t a fit,” he said Elizabeth Lindseypresident of brands and properties at Wasserman. “We also always tell clients to be mindful of any property where most of the news won’t be about you.”

An analogous situation: Monster Energy sponsorship Tiger Woods’ golf bag when he returned to the tour in 2016 and all his corporate support had evaporated. Would LIV make sense for edgier categories, like legalized sports betting, CBD, spirits or even a chain of pot dispensaries located in the same state as a LIV tourney? Would the Saudis allow any of those categories? There’s at least some disagreement about LIV’s Utility as a marketing platform. Like most Interviewed for this column, Source Communications President Larry Rothstein would advise “any client to stay far away.”

Countered Ideaquest founder and president Eric Bechtel: “They’ll get challenger brands that can’t compete on a bigger scale. Those brands are going to come when they get a TV deal. … If LIV signs more Golfers like Cam Smiththey [PGA and LIV] are going go have to to talk, even if it is just about worldwide rankings.”

Terry Lefton can be reached at [email protected]