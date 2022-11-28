LIV Golf Star Reveals Contact With Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald

LIV Golf player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra has Revealed he has had contact with Team Europe Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald.

The Spaniard, who signed for LIV Golf in time for the second tournament of its Inaugural season in Portland, Oregon, Revealed the news to Spanish newspaper Marca (opens in new tab). They said: “Luke Donald sent me a couple of messages and it is always an honor that someone like him, who is the Captain of the Ryder, thinks of you and follows you. I have always wanted to play the Ryder Cup and it is one of my long-term goals. I have to keep working and wait for everything to return to normal.”

What Is LIV Golf?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button