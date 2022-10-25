LIV Golf Series Miami Odds, Picks & Predictions (2022)

Forty-eight Golfers will travel to play in the season-ending Championship at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, for the last competition of LIV Golf’s Inaugural season. There won’t be an individual winner announced at the conclusion of the weekend like there was for the first seven tournaments, as this is purely a team event.

Instead, the twelve four-person teams will compete for a portion of the $50 million prize pool. The first-place team will receive $16 million to divide, and the second and third-place teams will each receive $10 million. From Friday, October 28th through Sunday, October 30th, the Miami event will take place in various formats. Match play between teams will take place throughout the course of the first two days, with the winning team on the final day being the one with the lowest overall score among the remaining teams.

The teams are seeded for match play throughout the first two days of the competition based on their point totals from their performance in the previous seven season tournaments. The top four teams will receive a bye on Friday, and at the beginning of each day of play, the top seeds will be able to choose which team they will face in match play.

Following the traditional LIV shotgun start on Sunday, the 16 Golfers from the four remaining teams who haven’t already been eliminated will hit the links. Whoever finishes with the highest overall score wins the $16 million first-place reward.

Course Preview: Trump National Doral Golf Club



Nicknamed the “Blue Monster,” Doral was remodeled in 2014 and has become one of the world’s most prominent non-PGA Tour rotation courses. Coming in at over 7,600 yards, it ranks well above the Tour average and is littered with deep Bunkers and undulating greens.

Like most courses in Florida, it is covered in Bermuda surfaces and features a plethora of water hazards. The most popular hole, of course, is the 18th, which is widely regarded as one of the toughest holes in all of golf.

Outright Betting Pick

4 Aces (+175 via FanDuel Sportsbook)



Captained by the best player in LIV Golf, Dustin Johnson, who has already secured the league’s top individual price, it’s hard to see the 4 Aces losing this event. Through seven events this season, 4 Aces have won four of them, as Taylor Gooch and Patrick Reed have also been stellar from the jump.

Currently 56 points ahead of their next closest competitor, the Aces have embraced the role of Villains this season, and I expect them to once again here in a format that suits them well. If Pat Perez can be even halfway decent, they run away with it.

