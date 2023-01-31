LIV Golf request for Augusta National/PGA Tour communications denied

In what appears to be a failed attempt to pull more sides into the fracas, LIV Golf Filed a request earlier this month to obtain third-party Discovery of communications involving members of Augusta National as part of its antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. That request was denied in court Monday, according to documents obtained by Golfweek.

LIV Golf Attorneys served subpoenas to former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem as well as a half dozen of the Tour’s policy board directors past and present in the most recent round of legal salvos. Included in that filing was a request to produce all communications between the parties “and any member of Augusta National relating to a New Tour, including but not limited to LIV Golf.”

LIV Golf Lawyers contended that former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Stephens Bank CEO Warren Stephens “apparently attempted to influence the DOJ (Department of Justice) not to investigate the Tour.”

However, a US District Court of Northern California judge struck down the request Monday. The ruling from US Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen stated:

The cited documents do not implicate in any way the Subpoenaed Parties. Nor do they reflect communications by or between the identified additional targets. Indeed, for the most part, the identified targets appear merely as names on lists or in other oblique references made by others. Any connection between an identified target and a Subpoenaed Party, based on the cited documents, is highly speculative.

LIV Golf Attorneys have alleged that the PGA Tour has used Monopoly power to illegally suspend players, but the most recent accusations center around if the Tour attempted to use the Threat of not playing in future Masters as leverage in the ongoing battle.