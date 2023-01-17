LIV Golf Reportedly Set To Sign A TV Deal With CW Network

One of the biggest questions involving LIV Golf as it heads into its second season in February was whether or not the Saudi-backed circuit would sign a TV deal. According to a new report, LIV is on the verge of inking a broadcasting deal with the CW Network.

The CW is best known for showing re-runs of older shows with the occasional original show tossed in and certainly isn’t known for broadcasting sports. Nevertheless, Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated reports LIV Golf and the network are set to agree on a multi-year deal.

The 14 LIV Golf events scheduled for 2023 would be broadcast on the cable network that is currently in more than 220 markets in the United States.

LIV Golf has not confirmed the report, but has said “an announcement is coming soon.”

The deal between the CW and LIV Golf aligns with another report from Sports Business Journal who pointed out that LIV broadcaster David Feherty dropped a hint during a recent Comedy show.

“Have you heard of CW?” he said, according to the Palm Beach Post. “I might get fired for this, but…”

Greg Norman is the CEO of LIV. (Photo by Peter Van der Klooster/Getty Images)

After getting past the initial shock and inevitable banter about the CW soon becoming the home of LIV Golf, the reality is that this is a huge win for the Saudi-backed golf league.

During its initial season in 2022, LIV Golf was only broadcast on YouTube and social media. To get live golf on a cable network that broadcasts in over 200 markets around the country is a win for the Breakaway circuit.

With a TV deal reportedly checked off LIV’s most-needed list, the two biggest questions about the league are whether or not players will receive World Rankings points in the future and if eligible players will be allowed to play in all four majors.

