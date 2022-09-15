LIV Golf Rebel Bryson DeChambeau Once Donated $25,000 Out of His Prize For a Heartwarming Reason

Bryson DeChambeau is known for his slow pace; something which he is also criticized for. The ‘mad scientist’ of golf makes umpteen calculations before going for the shot. However, the American star doesn’t seem to follow the same slow pace approach when opting to contribute to heartwarming causes.

Walking down memory lane to 2018, Bryson DeChambeau made it to the headlines for winning the PGA Championships Long Drive competition. While a golfer would celebrate the win and enjoy the prize, that wasn’t the case with the current LIV Golf player. Following the success, the former US Open Champion received a $25,000 prize, which he chose to donate to a fellow golfer’s family.

Bryson DeChambeau donates his Prize to Jarrod Lyle’s family

The golf world celebrated DeChambeau’s win. However, the celebrations had traces of an unfortunate incident. Ten days prior to Dechambeau’s win, the golf world mourned Jarrod Lyle’s death.

The Australian Sensation was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at 17. Despite fighting life-threatening cancer, he made sure to pursue his dream of becoming a golfer. Turning pro in 2004, Lyle won a couple of PGA Tour tournaments before finally taking his last breath on 8th August 2018.

Saddened by the loss, the golf world offered their help to Lyle’s family. Taking the initiative, former tour player, Tripp Isenhour set up a donation fund by the name of Jarrod Lyle’s Girls.

Even though DeChambeau had won the title, a sense of sadness was visible on his face. Thus, the then World No. 22 didn’t blink a second before donating his $25,000 prize money to Jarrod Lyle’s Girls. Opening up about his decision, DeChambeau said, “Jarrod Lyle, the story, it’s so sad.”

And his kids just are suffering, obviously, from it and the whole family is. I just thought it’d be the right thing to give it to (daughters) Lusi and Jemma,” he elaborated on his decision. “They deserve that and they need that more than anything right now.”

As mentioned earlier, DeChambeau often receives backlash for his playing style. However, the move to Donate his Prize to Lyle’s family opened doors for immense applause and appreciation for the former World No. 4.

Walking on the same path as DeChambeau, other prominent Golfers who made the donations were Tiger Woods ($10,000), and Jon Rahm ($5,000).

