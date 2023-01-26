LIV Golf pull offer for PGA Tour pro following new TV deal with CW Network – GolfWRX

Yesterday, it was reported by boots on the ground that LIV golfer Patrick Reed threw a tee and PGA Tour superstar Rory McIlroy.

Both Reed and McIlroy are playing on the DP World Tour this week at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. When Reed tried to say hello to Rory on the driving range, he was allegedly ignored.

According to McIlroy in the Independent, he didn’t see a tee thrown in his direction. While speaking with reporters, the four-time major Champion clarified his side of the story.

“I didn’t see it,” he said off the tee. “I was down by my bag, and he came up to me, and I was busy working and sort of doing my practice, and I didn’t really feel like — I didn’t feel the need to acknowledge him.

“So, I didn’t see a tee coming my direction at all, but apparently that’s what happened. And if roles were reversed and I’d have of thrown that tee at him, I’d be expecting him a lawsuit.”

When asked if he “ducked” when the tee was thrown, the 33-year-old said he didn’t see it: “I didn’t duck,” he said. “I didn’t see, it, well. My back was turned to him.”

The lawsuit reference made by Rory is referring to the Defamation lawsuit that Reed has filed against a number of golf media members and outlets. McIlroy is even named a co-conspirator in one of Reed’s lawsuits. Which according to Rory, is why he didn’t feel the need to say hello to Reed in the first place.

“I mean, exactly, right,” they said. “Like that’s — I mean, I got a subpoena on Christmas Eve. I mean, I don’t see your — like you can’t pretend like nothing’s happening, right.

“I think that’s the thing. Like why — we are living in reality here. They’re — well, so…”

“Yeah, I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve. So of course, trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you’re not going to take that well.

“So again, I’m living in reality, I don’t know where he’s living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn’t expect a hello or a handshake.”

As for mending Bridges with Sergio Garcia, who is eligible for a Ryder Cup wildcard from Luke Donald as an Honorary member of the Dp World Tour, McIlroy was clear.

The tournament is set to kick off Thursday, January 26th and there appears to be no end in sight for the animosity between LIV Golfers and PGA Tour/DP World Tour players.