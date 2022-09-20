LIV Golf Players Petition Official World Golf Ranking Chairman in Letter

Players competing in LIV Golf Invitational Series events sent a letter to the chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking seeking points that would be issued retroactively.

The letter was sent to Peter Dawson, former CEO of the R&A, who now heads the OWGR board which includes PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley.

“Your Stewardship has ensured the Official World Golf Ranking status as one of the most respected institutions in sports,” said the letter that was signed by all 48 players who competed at the LIV Chicago event last week, as well as future player Bubba Watson and reserves. “As the Athletes who are ranked, we depend on OWGR not just to qualify for the most important events, including the Majors and Olympics, but to tell us where we stand among our peers.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button