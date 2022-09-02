LIV Golf players informed they are ineligible for PGA Tour membership Renewal | Golf News and Tour Information

Eleven of those players filed an antitrust lawsuit against the tour protesting their suspensions, although four of those players have dropped from the suit. Mickelson, who is one of the players that has remained in the lawsuit, has asserted that because his lifetime membership (bestowed upon those who have won a minimum of 20 career tour events) was earned that it shouldn’t be taken away. A tentative date for summary judgment has been set for July 23, 2023, where the tour will likely seek to dismiss the antitrust case, with a trial date expected to begin on Jan. 8, 2024.