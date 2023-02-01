LIV Golf players are still hoping they can play in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill this year

Tthey 2023 PGA Championshipone of the year’s four golf majors around the world will be played at Oak Hills Country Club in a little over 100 days, but a major question is still looming, will LIV Golf players allowed entry to the tournament?

Given the dispute occurred when several of the top names in the sport turned to Saudi-funded LIV Golfthere’s uncertainty about what the immediate future will look like, as the newest circuit will celebrate its first full year round operation.

Last year, LIV Golf players where allowed to play in the US Open and British Open majors.

PGA of America’s Bryan Karns says that there’s still no decision made yet, pointing out that when they do take a decision, they won’t be a part of it.

“There’s still a lot up in the air on that front,” he expressed, before adding that each major is independently managed.

“The majors are all sort of separate entities. The PGA Tour has their approach and the majors are all independently operated.”

Which Golfers left the PGA Tour to play in LIV Golf?

Greg Norman took the leadership of LIV Golf after he was named CEOwith him managing to help Lure some of the world’s best and most recognized players in the world like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood and more.

Many of their appearance fees came out to be more than their entire career earnings in the PGA Tourlike Dustin Johnson’s over $100 million dollars contract can prove, which was more than his earnings throughout the years in the United States.