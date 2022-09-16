LIV Golf player contracts: rules and regulations: no gambling, no doping

Players participating in the LIV Golf circuit have it very good when it comes to compensation, but they also have a lot of rules to follow if they want to stay in the organization. A federal court in California has released unsealed documents that outline these regulations.

US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman issued an order for LIV to release information on their operations and agreements as a response to the PGA Tour’s motion for the Rival organization to divulge particular details.

These guidelines reveal much more than what has previously been released about what players can and can’t do.

Highlights of the newly revealed rules include a ban on doping, gambling, and making defamatory statements.

Golfers are expected not to have any associations with people who are involved in drugs. The must also “make themselves available as required for the purposes of the conduct of all anti-doping regulations.”

The Tour also frowns upon gambling, and players can face punishment including being expelled from LIV Golf Tour events.

“Players are not permitted to gamble on any golf tournamenteither directly or indirectly, this includes LIV Golf or other golfing events.”

They are also barred from giving out non-public information to others for the purpose of making wagers.

The regulations also have something to say about the golfers’ personal conduct when it comes to speaking ill of others.

“Players may not make any statement or commit any act, nor make, post, publish or communicate to any Person or in any public forum any false, defamatory, libelous, or slanderous remarks, comments or statements, if such statement, act or failure could reasonably be expected to, or actually does, adversely affect (i) the Player’s public image and/or ability to participate in connection with any Tournament or Series event or (ii) the Reputation or public image of the Series event, the game of golf, LIV Golf, and any other Player, any official partner of the Series, or any other Sponsor of the Tournament.”