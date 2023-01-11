LIV Golf, PGA Tour stars are on different roads to the Masters

In 1986, Seve Ballesteros was suspended from the PGA Tour for a year by Commissioner Deane Beman because he did not play the required minimum of 15 tournaments in the previous season. As a European member of the PGA Tour, Ballesteros could play in any tournaments around the world that conflicted with the PGA Tour events without permission as long as he played in at least 15 PGA Tour events a year. Ballesteros enjoyed competing on the PGA Tour, but he thought 15 tournaments was too many events when he also had playing commitments in Europe and Asia. A five-time major winner, the Flamboyant Spaniard was one of the best players in the world and in ’85 the Winner of five worldwide events. At the ’85 Ryder Cup at the Belfry, he was the emotional leader of a European team that beat the US for the first time since 1957.

