LIV Golf partnership with obscure MENA Tour for Official World Golf Ranking points is under review

LIV Golf appeared to have found a Workaround to its biggest on-course issue — making sure its Golfers receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points for playing in its events. But OWGR says that’s now under review.

The MENA Tour, a minor-league series based in Dubai that has only put on four events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, now counts Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and the rest of the LIV Golf field as members after a “strategic alliance” was announced Wednesday.

Why would LIV Golf have any interest in aligning with an obscure tour that touts field purses of $75,000 (compared to $20 million for LIV)? Because the MENA Tour, which like LIV puts on 54-hole events, is OWGR-sanctioned. That would allow LIV to give out world ranking points at its events.

However, OWGR said the MENA Tour’s notice of its changes was not sufficient enough to allow the ranking to conduct its “customary necessary review” ahead of LIV Golf’s next two events, in Bangkok (Friday-Sunday) and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (Oct. 14-16).

The MENA Tour provided OWGR “significant” changes to its membership structure and an outline of its initial series of tournaments Wednesday, OWGR said. The MENA Tour’s first two tournaments were the LIV Golf events in Bangkok and Jeddah.