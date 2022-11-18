LIV Golf, OWGR points and major Championship exemptions explained
If tradition holds, there are 10 LIV Series Golfers who can expect to get invitations to play in the 2023 Masters: Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Smith and Bubba Watson.
It is important to remember that the Masters is an Invitational event run by the Augusta National Golf Club, which maintains the right to invite whomever it wants to play, but based on history, here is how Golfers get invitations along with the LIV Golf competitors who meet each criteria:
Former Masters Champions
- Sergio Garcia, 2017
- Dustin Johnson, 2020
- Phil Mickelson, 2004, 2006, 2010
- Charles Schwartzel, 2011
- Patrick Reed, 2018
- Bubba Watson, 2012, 2014
Last five PGA Championship winners (2018-2022)
- Brooks Koepka, 2018, 2019
- Phil Mickelson, 2021
Last five US Open winners (2018-2022)
- Brooks Koepka, 2018
- Bryson DeChambeau, 2020
Last five British Open winners (2018-2022)
Last three Players Championship winners (2020-2023)
Top 12 and ties from 2022 Masters
- Charl Schwartzel, T-10
- Dustin Johnson, T-12
First 12 and ties from 2022 PGA Championship
First 12 and ties from 2022 US Open
First 12 and ties from 2022 British Open
PGA Tour winners between the conclusion of the 2022 Masters and the start of the 2023 Masters
Qualifiers for 2022 Tour Championship
- Cameron Smith
- Joaquin Niemann
Top 50 in OWGR on December 31, 2022
Top 50 in OWGR published the week prior to the 2023 Masters
