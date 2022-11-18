LIV Golf, OWGR points and major Championship exemptions explained

If tradition holds, there are 10 LIV Series Golfers who can expect to get invitations to play in the 2023 Masters: Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Smith and Bubba Watson.

It is important to remember that the Masters is an Invitational event run by the Augusta National Golf Club, which maintains the right to invite whomever it wants to play, but based on history, here is how Golfers get invitations along with the LIV Golf competitors who meet each criteria:

Former Masters Champions

Sergio Garcia, 2017

Dustin Johnson, 2020

Phil Mickelson, 2004, 2006, 2010

Charles Schwartzel, 2011

Patrick Reed, 2018

Bubba Watson, 2012, 2014

Last five PGA Championship winners (2018-2022)

Brooks Koepka, 2018, 2019

Phil Mickelson, 2021

Last five US Open winners (2018-2022)

Brooks Koepka, 2018

Bryson DeChambeau, 2020

Last five British Open winners (2018-2022)

Last three Players Championship winners (2020-2023)

Top 12 and ties from 2022 Masters

Charl Schwartzel, T-10

Dustin Johnson, T-12

First 12 and ties from 2022 PGA Championship

First 12 and ties from 2022 US Open

First 12 and ties from 2022 British Open

PGA Tour winners between the conclusion of the 2022 Masters and the start of the 2023 Masters

Qualifiers for 2022 Tour Championship

Cameron Smith

Joaquin Niemann

Top 50 in OWGR on December 31, 2022

Top 50 in OWGR published the week prior to the 2023 Masters