LIV Golf Not Expected To Announce New Signings Until 2023

LIV Golf will not be making any more signings this year, Golf Monthly understands, although talks are ongoing with numerous players ahead of the full launch of the LIV Golf League in 2023.

Following the end of the PGA Tour season, when Rory McIlroy won his third FedEx Cup at East Lake, and ahead of the fourth LIV Golf Series event in Boston, LIV announced six new signings, including arguably the biggest coup so far, Open Champion Cameron Smith. There were no more new players ahead of LIV Chicago, won by Smith, and the rosters look set to remain unchanged until the end of the season.

The next event on the LIV Golf schedule is in Bangkok, starting on October 7th. A week later, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia is the venue of the final regular season event, with the Team Championship at Doral in Miami rounding off the season. The schedule for the 14-tournament LIV Golf League has not yet been released, but ahead of its launch next year, there are expected to be a number of new signings.

Joaquin Niemann, who signed with LIV at the same time as Smith ahead of the Boston event, is thought to be very keen to persuade his fellow Chilean Mito Perreira, fresh from his Presidents Cup debut at Quail Hollow, to join his Torque GC team. The two have teamed up in the past in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA Tour’s only team event, and made up their country’s Olympic golf team last year.

Niemann was one of a group of players, which included another LIV player, Mexican Abraham Ancer, and another Presidents Cup star, Colombian Sebastien Munoz, who made sure they waited for Console Perreira when he came so close to winning the PGA Championship earlier this year . Perreira started the 72nd hole with a one-shot advantage, but made a double-bogey to miss out on a playoff with eventual winner Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris.

Perreira, Niemann and Munoz shared a house, as they often did, that week in Southern Hills, with Carlos Ortiz, who is currently on the same Fireballs GC team as his fellow countryman Ancer, also a regular housemate. Niemann and Perreira have known each other since they were teenagers, when it quickly became apparent that they were the two emerging talents from their country. While Mito Pereira seems a likely addition to LIV for 2023, it remains to be seen which other well-known names join the 54-hole league.

Ahead of the first full LIV Golf League season, the majority of LIV teams are set to be renamed and rebranded, and there are expected to be a number of personnel changes too.