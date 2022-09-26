LIV Golf Not Expected To Announce New Signings Until 2023

LIV Golf will not be making any more signings this year, Golf Monthly understands, although talks are ongoing with numerous players ahead of the full launch of the LIV Golf League in 2023.

Following the end of the PGA Tour season, when Rory McIlroy won his third FedEx Cup at East Lake, and ahead of the fourth LIV Golf Series event in Boston, LIV announced six new signings, including arguably the biggest coup so far, Open Champion Cameron Smith. There were no more new players ahead of LIV Chicago, won by Smith, and the rosters look set to remain unchanged until the end of the season.

