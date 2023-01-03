LIV Golf: Niemann doing “everything he can” to Lure PGA Tour star

LIV Golf player Joaquin Niemann says he is doing everything he possibly can to convince Mito Pereira to join the Breakaway series.

Pereira was widely rumored to be “the next” player to join the tour – commissioned by Greg Norman – but all has fallen silent.

The Chilean was pictured at a Charity event attended by Sergio Garcia in November alongside other LIV stars.

LIV bosses made the bold claim that before the end of 2022 they wanted to secure all of their new signees for the upcoming season.

But instead they were hit with the shock resignation of the chief operating officer Atul Khosla on 16 December.

He is yet to be replaced. Norman told the New York Times of his departure:

“At the conclusion of LIV’s successful Inaugural season, Atul Khosla decided to move on. We respect AK and his personal decision.”

Niemann told La Tercera:

“I would love to bring him [Pereira]I’m doing everything possible, but in the end it’s his decision.

“I imagine him playing the LIV. It would be ideal for him to be on the team, but that is not yet known. I hope it is. For me, at least, it would be ideal if he was on the team.”

The 24-year-old also seemed optimistic that LIV Golf will soon receive world ranking points.

“We already have all the criteria to have a world ranking in the LIV. If they haven’t done it, it’s because of a pure Monopoly there, political issues for which they don’t take it out. But we already have all the criteria. We have the best players in the world on the tour and, if they don’t, in the end they will look bad.”

The LIV Golf League 2023 will begin next month, debuting at El Camaleon in Mexico over February 24-26.

Here is the current schedule.

Niemann made his LIV Golf debut in September at their stop in Boston, which was won by Dustin Johnson.

