LIV Golf Miami pro-am with Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia

“You think Biden can do that? I don’t think so.”

That’s what former President of the United States Donald Trump had to say after hitting his first drive on Thursday during the pro-am for the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami at his very own Trump National Doral in Florida. The Team Championship is LIV’s season-finale, where a whopping $50 million is up for grabs.

Trump played with Brooks Koepka in the morning and Sergio Garcia in the evening, as well as his son, Eric, and granddaughter, Kai.

Here are some of the best shots from Trump’s pro-am on the Blue Monster at Doral.