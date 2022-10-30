LIV Golf Miami Prize money payouts for each team at Trump Doral

DORAL, Fla. — LIV Golf’s Inaugural season has come to a close.

The upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund held its $50 million season finale team Championship this week at Trump National Doral, where Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces won the top Prize of $16 million that will see each player take home $4 million each.

Cameron Smith’s Punch GC finished second to earn $8 million, with Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC in third ($6 million) and Louis Oosthuizen’s Stinger GC in fourth ($4 million).

Here’s how much money all 12 teams and 48 players earned at the LIV Golf Team Championship.

Team Championship Prize money payouts

Position Team Prize money Share per player
1 4Aces GC
(Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch)		 $16 million $4 million
2 Punch GC
(Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby)		 $8 million $2 million
3 Smash GC
(Brooks Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka)		 $6 million $1.5 million
4 Stinger GC
(Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Hennie du Plessis)		 $4 million $1 million
Eliminated after semifinals Cleeks GC
(Shergo Al Kurdi, Laurie Canter, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland)		 $3 million $750,000
Crushers GC
(Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri)		 $3 million $750,000
Fireballs GC
(Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer)		 $3 million $750,000
Majestic GC
(Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield)		 $3 million $750,000
Eliminated after quarterfinals Niblicks GC
(Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Pettit)		 $1 million $250,000
Iron Heads GC
(Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim)		 $1 million $250,000
Hy Flyers GC
(Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Triangle)		 $1 million $250,000
Torque GC
(Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent, Adrian Otaegui, Jediah Morgan)		 $1 million $250,000

