LIV Golf Miami Prize money payouts for each team at Trump Doral

DORAL, Fla. — LIV Golf’s Inaugural season has come to a close.

The upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund held its $50 million season finale team Championship this week at Trump National Doral, where Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces won the top Prize of $16 million that will see each player take home $4 million each.

Cameron Smith’s Punch GC finished second to earn $8 million, with Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC in third ($6 million) and Louis Oosthuizen’s Stinger GC in fourth ($4 million).

Here’s how much money all 12 teams and 48 players earned at the LIV Golf Team Championship.

Team Championship Prize money payouts

Position Team Prize money Share per player 1 4Aces GC

(Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch) $16 million $4 million 2 Punch GC

(Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby) $8 million $2 million 3 Smash GC

(Brooks Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka) $6 million $1.5 million 4 Stinger GC

(Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Hennie du Plessis) $4 million $1 million Eliminated after semifinals Cleeks GC

(Shergo Al Kurdi, Laurie Canter, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland) $3 million $750,000 Crushers GC

(Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri) $3 million $750,000 Fireballs GC

(Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer) $3 million $750,000 Majestic GC

(Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield) $3 million $750,000 Eliminated after quarterfinals Niblicks GC

(Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Pettit) $1 million $250,000 Iron Heads GC

(Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim) $1 million $250,000 Hy Flyers GC

(Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Triangle) $1 million $250,000 Torque GC

(Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent, Adrian Otaegui, Jediah Morgan) $1 million $250,000