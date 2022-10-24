LIV Golf Miami: Date, start time, tee times, stream info and how to watch on DAZN

LIV Golf continues its world tour with the next event Rolling into Miami.

Brooks Koepka was victorious in the last outing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as he took Smash teammate Peter Uihlein to a playoff before Emerging victorious.

Miami is the season-ending Team Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of LIV Golf Miami.

LIV Golf Miami, date, tee time

Date: October 28 – 30

October 28 – 30 Make time: 12:15am ET / 5:15pm BST

This LIV Golf event will run from Oct. 28 – 30 with a 12:15 am ET / 17.15 pm BST tee time. Unlike traditional golf tournaments, LIV Golf has all its players on the course starting their rounds at different holes, which is also known as a ‘Shotgun Start’.

Can I watch LIV Golf Invitational Miami on DAZN?

The event will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe. You can sign up for a subscription here. However, if you are in Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

What devices are supported on DAZN?

DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com (except Argentina, Chile, and Colombia) and also has apps available for all of the following TV and streaming devices:

Mobile Devices TV & Streaming Devices Games Consoles iPhone, iPad Amazon Fire TV PlayStation 4 Android phones, tablets Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation 5 Amazon Fire tablet Android TV XBox One Apple TV XBox Series X | S Google Chromecast LG Smart TV, Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Sony Smart TV

Where is the next LIV Golf Invitational event taking place?

The event will take place at the Trump National Doral Golf Club, Miami, Florida, United States.