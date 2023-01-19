LIV Golf Makes TV Deal With The CW Official

Topline

LIV Golf and the CW Network reached a multiyear agreement to bring the Saudi-backed PGA Tour Rival to American broadcast television, the parties announced Thursday morning, following reports earlier this week that the parties were nearing an agreement.

Phil Mickelson and his LIV cronies are coming soon to a television screen near you. LIV Golf via Getty Images

Key Facts

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available. CW’s first LIV broadcast will be the league’s first tournament of 2023 next month. In a statement accompanying the announcement, Dennis Miller, president of the CW, called it a “significant milestone” in the network’s restructuring, noting it’s the first time the CW will be the exclusive airer of a major Sporting event. LIV CEO Greg Norman called it a “momentous day for LIV Golf” in a statement.

Key Background

Sports Illustrated and Front Office Sports reported Tuesday that LIV and CW were nearing a deal. LIV aired tournaments during its Inaugural 2022 season on its YouTube, Facebook and website, as well as on the London-based DAZN network. The media conglomerate Nexstar Media Group acquired a 75% stake in the CW last August, while Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery retained 12.5% ​​Stakes in the network.

