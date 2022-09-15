LIV Golf Made PGA Tour ‘More Unified And Stronger’ – Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson feels the PGA Tour is in a ‘great position’ heading into the new season, despite the ongoing threat of LIV Golf.

And while he maintains that the launch of the Saudi-backed series has not been good for the game, he does give it a little credit for pushing the PGA Tour into being a better proposition than ever before. They said: “I certainly don’t think it’s good for the game. I’m sure guys might be happy that the PGA Tour is pumping a significant amount more money into purses, but I think that was coming at some point anyways. But it’s certainly not good for the game of golf.

