LIV Golf Loses Bid To Delay Discovery Process In PGA Tour Lawsuit

LIV Golf has failed in a bid to delay a Discovery hearing in their antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, which now means Lawyers of the two parties will now set about digging into each other in this bitter legal dispute.

A northern California US District Court judge has denied the request to delay the Discovery hearing by legal representatives of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who funds LIV Golf.

