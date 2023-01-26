LIV Golf loses another top executive ahead of the 2023 season

The changes keep coming for LIV Golf’s leadership.

Golfweek confirmed Thursday that Jonathan Grella is no longer serving as the upstart circuit’s chief communications officer. Golf Digest was the first to report.

Grella is the fourth member of a senior leadership position to leave his role in the three months since LIV concluded its Inaugural season in October, joining Majed Al Sorour (who will remain a board member), Atul Khosla (chief operating officer) and Matt Goodman (president of franchises).

“As LIV begins our second year, we are grateful to the team that helped get us off the ground and launch such a successful start-up,” said LIV Golf via a statement. “We have a group of hard-working, dedicated staffers and we understand from time to time personnel will move on or decide to pursue other endeavours. In all cases, we are appreciative and will continue to assemble a world-class team to guide us through our second year.”

Grella joined LIV in June of last year after serving as the president and CEO of JAG Public Affairs for three years. He previously was also a founding partner at PROTEAN Public Affairs and the director of communication for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Greg Norman-led and Saudi Arabia-backed league returns to action in February with the first of 14 events on its 2023 schedule. Last week it was announced that LIV Golf had come to an agreement on a TV deal with the CW Network.