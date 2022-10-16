LIV Golf Jeddah final Prize money, payouts: Brooks Koepka wins $4 million

The final individual event this year in LIV Golf went to a playoff, as Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein needed three holes to decide a Winner Sunday at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia.

Both players finished 54 holes at 12 under, one shot ahead of Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia.

In the team competition, Smash GC won by six shots and shared $3 million. Both playoff combatants, Koepka and Uihlein, were on the team along with Chase Koepka and Jason Kokrak.

LIV Golf’s final event, a $50 million team competition, is in two weeks at Trump National Doral.

