LIV Golf isn’t alone in having limited-field, no-cut tournaments

Some musings from around the world of golf …

* What’s the over/under on when Greg Norman is shown the door by his Saudi superiors? Regardless of how much credit the Shark deserves for getting LIV Golf airborne and lording over its first five months of flight, his role with the rebel faction has reached the point of diminishing returns. Between his rough-edged persona and the league’s need for more refined leadership—someone the PGA Tour could take seriously in any potential discussions on a truce or eventual merger—how much longer can Norman last as CEO?

