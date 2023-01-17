LIV Golf is on the Verge of Announcing TV Deal with CW Network

LIV Golf is on the verge of announcing a much-coveted television broadcast deal that would see its 14 league events in 2023 shown on an over-the-air cable network that is in more than 220 US homes.

Multiple sources have told Sports Illustrated that The CW Network, which is known more for syndicated programming and has no other sports properties, will agree to a multi-year agreement to broadcast LIV Golf events and related programming.

Sports Business Journal recently reported the association between LIV Golf and CW Network and broadcast Analyst David Feherty dropped a hint during a West Palm Beach, Florida, Comedy appearance. “Have you heard of CW?” he said, according to the Palm Beach Post. “I might get fired for this, but…”

