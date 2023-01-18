LIV Golf is on the verge of a TV deal, according to reports Golf News and Tour Information
LIV Golf is close to securing a TV deal in the United States for its upcoming season, according to multiple reports.
The Palm Beach Post noted that LIV Golf commentator David Feherty told an audience at a stand-up special last week that the Saudi-backed circuit would be broadcast on the CW Network. “Have you heard of CW?” Feherty said after his show last Thursday, according to the Post. “I might get fired for this, but … ” hinting a deal could be announced this week.
The news comes after Sports Business Journal reported the CW may be a LIV Golf partner for 2023 and with sources telling Sports Illustrated a deal with the CW is imminent. The CW has more than 200 Affiliates in the US with the network mostly known for airing syndicated programming.
During its Inaugural season in 2022, LIV Golf could only be viewed in the US on YouTube or LIV Golf’s website. Golf Digest reported last year that the valuations of LIV Golf franchises, and the long-term viability of the league, hinged on securing a broadcast deal. But nearly all of the major television subsidiaries in the US showed little to no interest in LIV Golf in its first few months, sources told Golf Digest.
The one wildcard was the FOX Corporation due to its ties with the fledgling league. FOX founder and media Tycoon Rubert Murdoch has a personal relationship with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman; the two attempted to create a “World Golf Tour” in the mid-1990s, with Murdoch’s FOX Sports securing the TV rights. In January 2022, LIV Golf Hired former FOX Sports President David Hill to help with production, and the right-leaning FOX News had a heavy presence at LIV Golf’s third event held at former President Trump’s Bedminster property. In the fall, reports emerged that FOX Sports was in discussions with LIV Golf.
However, multiple sources told Golf Digest talks broke down over rights fees, as LIV Golf viewed a media deal as a revenue generator while FOX Sports insisted on being paid for showing the product similar to an ad-buy. According to Sports Illustrated, the CW deal will be a revenue-sharing agreement.
LIV Golf’s second season will begin Feb. 24 at Mayakoba, with both individual and team competitions similar to the Inaugural season returning. The entire schedule and rosters have yet to be released, but announcements on both could be coming this week.
.