LIV Golf is on the verge of a TV deal, according to reports Golf News and Tour Information

During its Inaugural season in 2022, LIV Golf could only be viewed in the US on YouTube or LIV Golf’s website. Golf Digest reported last year that the valuations of LIV Golf franchises, and the long-term viability of the league, hinged on securing a broadcast deal. But nearly all of the major television subsidiaries in the US showed little to no interest in LIV Golf in its first few months, sources told Golf Digest.