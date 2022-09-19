LIV Golf Is Off The Next Two Weeks But Not All Its Players Are

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Having concluded their fifth LIV Golf Invitational Series event on Sunday, LIV Golfers now have two weeks prior to their next tournament destinations, which will for the first time see them play in back-to-back weeks in Thailand in Saudi Arabia.

But that doesn’t mean all of them will be inactive.

Several LIV players, including Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Louis Oosthuizen, are entered in upcoming events on the DP World Tour in Europe.

Patrick Reed is pictured in the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series outside Chicago.

Patrick Reed will travel from Chicago to Paris for the French Open on the DP World Tour.

