LIV Golf Is Hosting Its First Caribbean Tournament at Mayakoba

The world’s newest golf tour is coming to the Caribbean next year, Caribbean Journal has learned.

Upstart golf league LIV Golf is adding its first-ever Caribbean tournament next year with the new LIV Golf Mayakoba.

The tournament will run from Feb. 24-26, 2023 at the El Camaleon golf course at the luxe Mayakoba development near Playa del Carmen.

That will be preceded by a pro-am tournament on Feb. 23.

The acclaimed course was designed by LIV Golf’s CEO, Greg Norman, who has a growing portfolio of designs in the Caribbean, including the recent transformation of his signature course in Anguilla.

“Mayakoba is honored to have been a pioneer for golf within Mexico and Latin America over the past 16 years, and we are incredibly proud of the outstanding players who have found success competing at Mayakoba during this time, from Carlos Ortiz, Armando Favela and Abraham Ancer to Jon Rahm and Eugenio Chacarra,” said Borja Escalada, CEO of RLH Properties, Developer of Mayakoba. “We could not be more excited to continue this pioneering Legacy with LIV Golf, a true industry innovator, and to bring back the best Mexican Golfers to play in their home country.”

Mayakoba is home to four luxury resorts: Andaz Mayakoba, Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba and Rosewood Mayakoba, along with a large residential component.

“RLH Properties’ decision to partner with LIV Golf cements Mayakoba’s position as a trailblazer for professional golf in Mexico,” Escalada said. “Together, we seek to continue to bolster the popularity and development of the sport, generating opportunities for golf professionals to enhance their careers and grow the game globally. We are very grateful to the PGA TOUR for being a wonderful partner over the years and look forward to Exploring options to continue supporting both professional Golfers and golf fans around the world.”

The event is the result of a “strategic alliance” with Ciudad Mayakoba.

“Securing Mayakoba and El Camaleón among LIV Golf’s roster of Venues is an incredible asset that will no doubt help to ensure the success of our events globally,” said Norman, who is the and Commissioner of LIV Golf. “The course itself will present players with a variety of shot options to test both individual skills and teamwork amid a diverse landscape of oceanfront holes, mangrove jungle, and more.”

LIV Golf has secured a number of top players in its first year, from Phil Mickelson to Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith, among others.

For more, visit LIV Golf.