LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago: Full Field Announced for Rich Harvest Farms

LIV Golf announced its field for this week’s fifth event at Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago, which marks the start of the second half of the upstart circuit’s Inaugural season.

What’s notable about this week’s field is how there are no notable newcomers. LIV Golf has had splashy announcements for new players with every tournament since its opener; earlier this month a half-dozen new faces played in Boston led by British Open Champion Cameron Smith.

Henrik Stenson, a Winner in his first LIV event in July at Trump Bedminster, is back this week after missing Boston with an injury. David Puig, who played twice earlier this season as an amateur, is returning and expected to turn professional. Adrian Otaegui, who finished T13 at last week’s BMW PGA Championship and T44 at LIV Boston, and Shergo Al Kurdi, T35 at LIV Boston, are out.

