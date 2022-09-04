LIV Golf Invitational Boston 2022 Prize money: How much is purse breakdown for winning golfer, winning teams

The LIV Golf Boston tournament enters its third and final round Sunday, and while the Prize pools are some of the biggest we’ve ever seen in professional golf, they still pale in comparison to what many players are receiving just for joining the nascent tour.

The fourth LIV Golf event of 2022 is near Boston at The International Country Club in Bolton, Massachusetts. The Prize pools for all LIV events outside of the last one of the year are all the same, with Prize pools for all eight scheduled stops using the same schedule.

Here’s how each of the 48 participants will be compensated, beyond what they’ve received as guaranteed money in exclusivity contracts.

$4,000,000 $2,125,000 $1,500,000 $1,050,000 $975,000 $800,000 $675,000 $625,000 $580,000 $560,000 $540,000 $450,000 $360,000 $270,000 $250,000 $240,000 $232,000 $226,000 $220,000 $200,000 $180,000 $172,000 $170,000 $168,000 $166,000 $164,000 $162,000 $160,000 $158,000 $156,000 $154,000 $152,000 $150,000 $148,000 $146,000 $144,000 $142,000 $140,000= $138,000 $136,000 $134,000 $132,000 $130,000 $128,000 $126,000 $124,000 $122,000 $120,000

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Golf Invitational from The International Country Club. All prize money is shared equally among the four members of the team.

First place team: $3 million

Second place team: $1.5 million

Third place team: $500,000