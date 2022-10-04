LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok preview: How to watch, who to watch, the course and Prize money

LIV Golf is heading to Thailand October 7-9 for another 48-man showdown, following four consecutive tournaments in the US.

Taking place at Stonehill, just north of the Thai capital, the Bangkok Invitational will be the first LIV Golf event to be played after the 2022 Presidents Cup that was won 17.5 to 12.5 by the US Team over Trevor Immelman’s International Team. The tournament was a hard hit for LIV players as they were not able to participate due to joining the PGA Tour’s rival.

LIV Golf Bangkok Course

Besides being a brand new course, Stonehill is one of the most exclusive Clubs in Thailand, boasting generous fairways, several Bunkers and greens.

The biggest question in the upcoming events is who will win the 150th Open ChampionCameron Smith, who managed to win the last outing in Chicago by three strokes, as well as the Tournament of Champions and the Players Championship before jumping ships. Dustin Johnsonwho prevailed in Boston a Fortnight before, along with Smith, picked up the $4 million individual prize for their efforts.

What is the Prize money at the Bangkok Invitational?

The LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok format is a 54-hole event, with a field divided into: an individual event with a $20 million purseand a team-based event with 12 four-person teams competing for a separate $5 million purse awarded to the top three teams. That’s a $25 million total purse.

Besides Smith and Johnson, the field also includes Joaquin Niemann, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Martin Kaymerall former major winners.

The only change to the field for this week is Hideto Tanihara replacing recently-announced signing David Puig.

How to watch LIV Golf Bangkok?

Viewers can watch LIV Golf Bangkok via YouTube or on LIV’s official website. DAZN will also be streaming the tournament.

Following Bangkok, there will be two more events held before LIV switches over to a league in 2023, one in Jeddah and the other in Trump Doral, Miami for the $50m Tour Championship.