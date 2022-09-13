LIV Golf Invitation Chicago preview: How to watch, who to watch, the course and Prize money.

We take a look at all you need to know about LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago as well as where and how you can watch all the action.

How to watch LIV Golf Invitational Chicago.

With the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago set to run from Friday 16th to Sunday 18th September at the Rich Harvest Farms golf course in Sugar Grove, Illinois, it will mark the fifth of eight events in the Inaugural LIV Golf season and fourth to be held in the United States. Tee off each day will be at 1:15 pm ET with a shotgun start and all players on the course at the same time. If you’d like to watch on TV that won’t be possible as LIV Golf continues without a television rights deal in place. If you’d like to stream you can find the action on the LIV Golf website or on the tour’s YouTube channel as well as its Facebook page. Interestingly, DAZN will also be broadcasting live online.

Who to watch at LIV Golf Invitational Chicago?

As mentioned above, there will be a shotgun start at Rich Harvest Farms, meaning all Golfers in the 48-man field will be on the course at the same time. As for who some of those guys are, rest assured the field is loaded with star power. Golf fans can look forward to seeing the likes of last-time-out Winner Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Paul Casey, and Charl Schwartzel in the lineup. That’s to say there will be a lot of Talent on show in Chicago.

A look at the course for LIV Golf Invitational Chicago

Built in 1989 and expanded in 1999, Rich Harvest Farms is an 18-hole Championship golf course which sits on an expansive 1,800 Acres (7.3 km2). Impressively, the course which was named the fifth-best new private course in the US by Golf Digest back in 1999, is one that requires precision in every shot. Indeed, the now famous fourth hole, ‘Devil’s Elbow,’ has one of the most intimidating tree-lined tee boxes and fairways of any golf course and is widely regarded as one of the hardest to play in the sport.

What’s the purse for LIV Golf Invitational Chicago?

When the action gets going on Friday, all 48 players will be competing for a share of the $25 million prize pool. There will be three rounds of play and no cuts. As for how it all works, the aforementioned 48 will all be drafted into 12 teams of four, with each team also playing for prize money based on the combined scores.