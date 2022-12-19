LIV Golf in 2023, there will be a USA Invasion

LIV Golf, the alternative golf circuit that rivals the PGA Tour in quality and prestige, announced this Wednesday three new tournaments for the 2023 season, which will be held in Tucson (Arizona), Tulsa (Oklahoma) and the Allegheny Mountains.

The first tournament will be held from March 17 to 19 at The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson, the second will be at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa from May 12 to 14, while the third will be held from June 4 to 6 at The Green beer.

“The expansion of LIV Golf to new markets in the United States increases the excitement for 2023. More and more fans around the world will experience the energy of LIV Golf and its innovative competition that has revitalized the sport,” said Australian Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf.

After weeks of rumors and suspicion, the PGA Tour stepped forward in mid-May by denying permission for players on its tour to compete in the LIV Golf Invitational Series in London, the first event of LIV Golf. This led to disciplinary measures and Golfers such as the Spanish Sergio García, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Brooks Koepka, the Mexican Abraham Ancer or Louis Oosthuizen, among others, Abandoned the PGA Tour on their way to LIV Golf .

On November 30, the LIV added the fields El Camaleón from Mexico, Valderrama from Spain and Sentosa from Singapore to its 2023 calendar. LIV Golf, also known as the Super Golf League, is a professional golf circuit.

It was founded in 2022, with the sponsorship of the Public Investment Fund (it is the Sovereign Wealth fund of Saudi Arabia) 1. The circuit rivals the PGA Tour (United States) and the DP World Tour (Europe), offering substantially higher Prize money.

The name LIV refers to the total number of holes to be played in each event (54 in Roman numerals, corresponding to 3 rounds of 18 holes), as opposed to the usual 72 holes (4 rounds of 18 holes) on other tours. Alternatively, 54 is the score obtained by scoring a birdie on every hole on a par 72.2 round.