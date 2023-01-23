LIV Golf has its TV partner, and hopes Sponsor dollars and more fans follow

More Weekly Read: The Plight of the DP World Tour | LIV Golf’s Schedule Saga | Fore! Things

Greg Norman called it a “proud day.” Others not enamored of the LIV Golf product pounced.

The TV deal with the CW Network is for at least three years and is the latest move by LIV Golf in its quest to become relevant and financially viable, will take some time to play out, regardless of the ridicule.

The CW Network is not exactly front of mind for most sports fans. It has no other sports programming and its lineup is filled with syndicated shows and reruns. It became easy fodder for the naysayers.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button