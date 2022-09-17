LIV Golf Growing Agitated By OWGR Process

Greg Norman with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau at the LIV Golf Invitational

While LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, shown with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, admits his upstart league meets all of the Official World Golf Ranking criteria, neither do various other Tours that are currently awarded points.

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — The leaders of LIV Golf are growing impatient in the process that would potentially lead to the awarding of world ranking points to the players competing in its tournaments.

A source close to the situation told Sports Illustrated that LIV Golf officials feel they are “being slow played” by the Official World Golf Ranking, a nonprofit entity that administers the program by which Golfers around the world are ranked.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button