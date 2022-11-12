LIV Golf: Going the distance

Dustin Johnson finished the first season with $35 million in earnings across individual and team competition.Getty images

On the eve of the finale for LIV Golf’s Inaugural season — a team competition offering the largest purse ($50 million) of any golf event in history — much of the brain trust for the insurgent circuit sat around a table inside Trump Doral National Golf Club late last month contemplating a reporter’s question: How soon does their business model need to start generating substantial revenue?

An opening act defined by disruption, opulence and controversy ended with LIV still standing, still growing after confronting fierce headwinds from fracturing a traditionally conservative industry and being bankrolled by the seemingly bottomless Saudi Arabian Sovereign Wealth fund. But after staging eight events, attracting an increasingly talented stable of golfers, and spending nearly $800 million for what they call a beta-test season with relatively little revenue to show from events, Merchandise and some international broadcast deals, the goal posts now move.

Financial expectations rise as LIV officials remain bullish on securing a much-needed media rights deal and signing the first league and team sponsors as the start of their second season approaches in February. Despite possessing what former president and ardent supporter Donald Trump called “unlimited money,” LIV executives double down that it’s imperative they start to tap into traditional revenue streams.

Guiding LIV’s next moves Majed Al Sorour

Managing director Greg Norman

CEO & commissioner Atul Khosla

President & COO Will Staeger

Chief Media Officer Ron Cross

Chief events officer Kerry Taylor

Chief Marketing Officer John Loffage

Chief Legal Officer Tim Taylor

Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Grella

Chief Communications Officer Matt Goodman

President of Franchises Monica Fee

Global head of partnerships Troy Tutt

Senior VP, Ticketing and Hospitality

LIV says it has a long-term commitment from its Saudi Backers and is looking out five, seven and 10 years as it builds the league. Still, “We wake up every morning with the pressure to deliver a return on investment,” said Atul Khosla, LIV’s president and chief operating officer. “We need to deliver that and that is what we are committed to doing.”

As LIV expands to 14 events and increases Purses from $255 to $405 million next year, an open question remains whether LIV will find a Foothold as a mainstream US sports property and attract a wider audience or merely continue to spend inordinate amounts of cash and chip away at the PGA Tour, one headlining defect at a time. Or perhaps accomplish all of the above.

“I’d have to say that we are really fortunate to have a long runway,” said Monica Fee, LIV’s senior vice president, global head of partnerships. “Our investors have a long-term vision, and there was no expectation to deliver revenue overnight. It just wasn’t in the plan.”

But golf’s most consequential year in memory ends as LIV enters a Pivotal period. Landing a media rights deal is mission critical for the circuit so it can make its product more accessible to a wider audience. LIV has been broadcast on more than two dozen networks internationally, but in the US consumers could only stream the event in Doral late last month on the tour’s website, YouTube and DAZN.

Will Staeger, LIV’s chief media officer, said they remain in active conversations with “multiple linear networks” — he did not disclose specifics — and are highly optimistic that they will have a deal in place to grow viewership in the US

Any number of factors may give networks pause, including limited available broadcast windows and existing contracts ESPN, CBS and NBC have with the PGA Tour. LIV’s connection to the oppressive Saudi regime with its Troubled human rights record also hovers, although it’s a link LIV has seen diminishing of late in national media coverage.

Whether LIV will fall short of a traditional rights deal, and need to purchase its own time on a network, has been a source of speculation. Staeger said that while that’s not uncommon for early-stage endeavors, they are optimistic that they won’t need to create that type of structure.

“There are no hangups whatsoever with the networks we’re talking to,” Staeger said. “They like the announced teams, the graphics, the team and individual competition and the accessibility. We have had eight events to perfect the craft of telling our stories. Now we are ready for a wider audience.”

Khosla called it a fluid process as LIV is finalizing its schedule, which will run from February through September, and networks do the same for theirs.

Expect original programming to also be critical to its content strategy. LIV remains in dialogue with producers from a variety of agencies in different genres and has added a programming strategists team to help shape content plans.

LIV says it averages 1.1 million views per day for its tournaments via YouTube and livgolf.com; the metric does not include the 160-plus countries LIV is present in through international broadcast deals. Fee said 53% of its viewing audience was 45 or younger, metrics she believes make LIV an attractive property for brands. She said the reception from brands globally has been positive as LIV has moved to schedule introductory meetings and host decision-makers at its events.

“Media rights will be a game changer,” Fee said. “Then I think you’re going to see us start to welcome corporate partners next season. I think that will happen in stages.”

LIV CEO Greg Norman said “numerous” sponsors are “sitting on the side” Awaiting LIV’s media rights deal. “We anticipate having a broadcast company before we start the 2023 season,” he said. “We do know that a lot of Broadcasters looking at us are very bullish on what we are delivering.”

LIV President and COO Atul Khosla said the property is committed to generating a return on the huge investment from its Saudi backers.Getty images

LIV’s media division is working with industry consultants on media rights and the property is working with agencies on sponsorships, but would not identify them.

LIV saw its overall social media following across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram climb from 144,000 in June to over 740,000 in November, according to Zoomph. In comparison, the PGA Tour saw a climb from 9.1 million to nearly 9.4 million.

Also central to LIV’s economic model is that their 12 teams — each comprising four golfers — will operate as individual franchises. LIV will hold a 75% equity stake in each team, while each Captain is guaranteed a 25% stake. Teams hope to take advantage of revenue streams with sponsorships, prize money and merchandise.

“I think you will start to see that next year,” Khosla said. Acknowledging that there could be potential conflicts initially with existing deals an individual golfer may have and new ones that emerge, Khosla said, “It’s not like ripping the Band-Aid right off. You will see going into next year this transition time where deals are expiring, new deals are coming into place where there will be similar placement on maybe a percentage of the hats, the shirts or whatever, but not across the board. It’s a solid 12- to 18-month cycle where everything gets set up to be uniform.”

In terms of equity, Norman said he has been approached by “individuals who expressed an interest in wanting to be involved with a team, either percentage-wise, or acquire a team. The value of the league, and of each team, will go up as the success gets seen. So as you come out of 2023, I think there’s going to be a heck of a lot more value in these teams.”

Khosla expects roughly 25% of teams to change names and a higher percentage that will change logos. And expect more new players added. It has been high times financially for those who defected from the PGA Tour. Perhaps no one benefited more than Phil Mickelson, who signed a reported $200 million contract.

“Where we (LIV) are today to where we were six, seven months ago and people saying this is dead in the water,” Mickelson said, “and we’re past that and here we are today, a force in the game that is not going away. It is pretty remarkable how far LIV Golf has come in the last six, seven months. I don’t think anybody can disagree with that.”

Fans are often overheard talking about the large sums of money pocketed by players as they traverse a unique golfing environment, one infused with energy and thumping bass that serves as an unofficial soundtrack. Attendance — which is not disclosed — has reportedly been modest and at times sparse. But executives are not concerned; Fee points to the fact that 41% of ticket buyers are 45 and under and half bring partners and family members, many who have never been to a golf event before. They see an opportunity to expand the fan base. Troy Tutt has been hired as senior vice president of Ticketing and Hospitality to build out a full Ticketing sales platform.

A point of Criticism is that LIV events are long on entertainment, short on Athletic competition because the players have earned so many dollars up front. Asked his response to the perception that LIV stages exhibitions, Staeger said, “Steph Curry, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James are pretty competitive. They’ve got guaranteed contracts that far exceed most Athletes in our league. And I’ll watch every single one of their games, even if they’ve got 82 games. Our guys are the same out there. You feel the chemistry and the competitiveness that these guys have not just for themselves, but for the team.”

Uncertainty about long-term Sustainability persists. Nevertheless, Khosla said this year proved there is “absolutely a demand” for the product. Khosla knows that he, Fee and Staeger were among the first employees hired to jump-start Norman’s vision. Now LIV has 120 full-time employees and three offices globally. It has 30 roles it is looking to fill in addition to teams hiring their respective staffs.

As questions about the business model linger, the disruption of the status quo is undeniable.

Norman said discussions are underway to land roughly seven new players, which he said will be top-20 caliber. Norman said LIV players “feel like they are liberated. And there are players on the PGA Tour that we are speaking to today who want to be liberated,” even amid significant recent tour changes to elevate events and purses.

Khosla added, “What has been achieved in eight months, regardless of the noise, it is pretty unprecedented. What this team has done, we’re incredibly proud of what has occurred. And I think we’re just getting started.”