LIV Golf Gives the People What They Want

Sept. 30, 2022 4:34 pm ET



The Trent Rockets play the Manchester Originals in the final of the Hundred Cricket tournament in London, Sept. 3.

Photo:



JOHN SIBLEY/Action Images via Reuters





I sympathize with Paul Modarelli on the brashness and volume of LIV Golf (Letters, Sept. 28), but when he says, “this isn’t what people want,” I’m afraid he overestimates the taste of the public.

Take cricket. Much like golf, it is quiet and civil. “Warm beer and Cricket on the village green” is the very picture-postcard of Placid English gentility. Americans may think their baseball games are slow, but Cricket is so sedate that a top-tier “Test” match can take up to five days to complete.

With the urge to chivy things along, however, organizers have introduced in the past few years a new Cricket tournament called “the Hundred.” It’s fast, it’s noisy, it’s played by teams with names like “the Rockets” and “the Superchargers”. . . and average attendance has almost tripled. Robert Frazer Salford, UK

